NB lane I 39/90 closed near DeForest after multi-vehicle crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said minor injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash on I-39/90 Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near DeForest and the northbound lane is closed, causing backups in traffic.

DeForest Fire and EMS both responded to the scene, but WSP did not say how many minor injuries there were.

Northbound lanes of traffic are expected to open soon, according to WSP.

