Rainy Weather Into the Weekend

Today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4:00 am Saturday through 10:00 pm Saturday.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Rain Developing Around Midday
  • Wind Advisory Saturday
  • Sunshine Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day has been issued for both today and Saturday. A frontal boundary will move in Friday with showers and storms becoming likely. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. A nearly continuous rain is expected through Friday night into Saturday morning as a Low Pressure moves through. This will bring an end to the rain, but gusty damaging winds develop for Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4:00 am Saturday through 10:00 pm Saturday. It is a time period and weekend to stay weather aware!

A few isolated showers will be possible early today. Rain will become likely by this afternoon. Widespread heavy showers and storms will continue this evening and overnight. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the lower to middle 60s through the day. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning before rain tapers off. Temperatures will top off around 60 in the morning with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Strong wind will kick in Saturday 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph. Calmer conditions start to move in by Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday should be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 50s.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4:00 am Saturday through 10:00 pm Saturday.
