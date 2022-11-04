‘Serial burglar’ sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “serial burglar” was sentenced in federal court after being convicted of conspiring to transport and transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across state lines, the U.S. Department of Justice stated Thursday.

Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, will serve 42 months in federal prison for the charge. He was convicted following a four-day trial in Madison’s federal court.

Chief Judge James Peterson said during sentencing that the crimes didn’t just impact the store owners, but the employees who no longer felt that the places they worked were safe and secure.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Curtis conspired with Carl Carter 39, from November of 2019 through Dec. 24, 2019, to commit seven burglaries. Officials said the Madison men also conspired to attempt other burglaries in Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin and then travel across state lines with the stolen items. Two of the burglaries were on Nov. 28, 2019, in Janesville.

The DOJ explained that the stolen items included stolen cell phones, electronics and jewelry. They noted that most of the phones stolen were iPhones.

Judge Peterson described the offenses as “high-level property crimes.” He also said that the multitude of thefts, plus an Ohio burglary that happened after Curtis had been federally indicted and failed to report to jail had also been a factor in his sentencing.

Carter was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2021, to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.

