Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend

A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
WALPOLE, Mass. (WCVB) – A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding.

Christina Leonard is getting married in May.

She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was canceled the same day Swift announced two concerts for the same weekend at Gillette Stadium. The hotel is within walking distance of the stadium.

Her contract was for 10 rooms at $169 a night. After the concert announcement, Leonard said the hotel told her they would be getting $1,000 a night per room.

At first, she said the hotel offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel about 18 miles away from the wedding venue, but she argued that it was too far.

A hotel executive sent an email Friday to her apologizing for what she called a misunderstanding and offered to reinstate the room block and not charge the bride and groom for their accommodations.

