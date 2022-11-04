Two men face charges for Dodgeville woman’s death

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men face charges Friday in the death of a Dodgeville woman, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigations announced.

A 51-year-old from Glendale and a 28-year-old from Colorado were both charged with first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in connection to the death of their mother/grandmother last July.

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek said.

According to the DOJ, the victim was found in her Dodgeville home dead in July of 2021. Autopsy reports attributed her death to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The criminal complaint stated that one of the accused men was set to inherit the family farm the victim had recently agreed to sell. It also states that there were no obvious sources to explain the high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

The DOJ also alleged that one of the men bought products known to react together to create carbon monoxide, while the other man’s vehicle was seen on camera at the victim’s home the night she died.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies contributed to the investigation.

