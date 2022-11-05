Barnes, Johnson make final push ahead of election day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke to students at Valentia coffee on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus Friday.

Barnes said he feels good with the support he’s received so far.

“We feel really good about the support we’ve received,” Barnes said. “Very encouraging… folks are showing up because young people know that their future is on the line”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson, Barnes’ challenger, took his campaign to Brown County Friday.

Johnson spoke to his supporters alongside gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

“We are blessed as conservatives and republicans to have men and women of integrity,” Johnson said. “Up and down the ticket, (it’s) people who love this country.”

