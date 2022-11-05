Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strains of bird influenza have been found in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Birds were found with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both counties, and the DATCP has depopulated the birds at both sites to prevent the spread of disease.

So far this year, HPAI has been confirmed in 18 Wisconsin counties in domestic birds. According to the DATCP, flock owners are encouraged to wash their hands, disinfect equipment often, restrict access to birds and separate new birds from the existing flock for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are also asked to keep their birds indoors, if possible.

To report mortality or disease in the flock, owners may contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI include (their language):

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing and sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

For more information about bird flu, visit hpai.wi.gov

