Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strains of bird influenza have been found in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Birds were found with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both counties, and the DATCP has depopulated the birds at both sites to prevent the spread of disease.

So far this year, HPAI has been confirmed in 18 Wisconsin counties in domestic birds. According to the DATCP, flock owners are encouraged to wash their hands, disinfect equipment often, restrict access to birds and separate new birds from the existing flock for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are also asked to keep their birds indoors, if possible.

To report mortality or disease in the flock, owners may contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI include (their language):

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing and sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

For more information about bird flu, visit hpai.wi.gov

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found

Latest News

Campaign spending is putting the 2022 Wisconsin Midterm Elections on the map
Barnes, Johnson make final push ahead of election day
In-person early voting ends for some communities
In-person early voting ends for some communities
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
NB lane I 39/90 closed near DeForest after multi-vehicle crash
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final...
Barnes, Johnson make final push ahead of election day