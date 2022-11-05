FIRST ALERT DAY: Stormy & windy Saturday

Key Takeaways

Isolated, strong storms are possible this morning

Wind gusts over 45 mph this afternoon

Quieter end to the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers continue to filter through the region today, as this system pushes through. As low pressure, the heart of the system makes its way in this morning there is a very conditional threat for a few strong storms. That potential greatly depends on how much energy is available in the atmosphere, but today has been made an Alert Day because of that possibility.

Not all of us will see storms this morning, but scattered showers will remain through the afternoon. We’ll finally begin to dry out as we near dinner time this evening. However, the rain isn’t the only cause for the Alert Day!

Winds will be very strong on the backside of this system. Gusts will likely strengthen up to 50 mph at times this afternoon. Even though those winds won’t be associated with thunderstorms, they can still do some damage. If you haven’t already, make sure any outdoor items are secured (including Halloween decorations!).

Thankfully, we’ll see a quieter end to the weekend. We’ll have partly sunny skies on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will still be strong, but wind gusts at 30 mph tomorrow will feel more tolerable compared to today. Temperatures remain near seasonable through the rest of the week. Another chance for rain on Thursday.

