FIRST ALERT DAY: Stormy & windy Saturday

Wind gusts over 50 mph possible
First Alert Day on Saturday - some strong storms possible with gusty winds to follow.
First Alert Day on Saturday - some strong storms possible with gusty winds to follow.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Isolated, strong storms are possible this morning
  • Wind gusts over 45 mph this afternoon
  • Quieter end to the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers continue to filter through the region today, as this system pushes through. As low pressure, the heart of the system makes its way in this morning there is a very conditional threat for a few strong storms. That potential greatly depends on how much energy is available in the atmosphere, but today has been made an Alert Day because of that possibility.

Not all of us will see storms this morning, but scattered showers will remain through the afternoon. We’ll finally begin to dry out as we near dinner time this evening. However, the rain isn’t the only cause for the Alert Day!

Winds will be very strong on the backside of this system. Gusts will likely strengthen up to 50 mph at times this afternoon. Even though those winds won’t be associated with thunderstorms, they can still do some damage. If you haven’t already, make sure any outdoor items are secured (including Halloween decorations!).

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Thankfully, we’ll see a quieter end to the weekend. We’ll have partly sunny skies on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Winds will still be strong, but wind gusts at 30 mph tomorrow will feel more tolerable compared to today. Temperatures remain near seasonable through the rest of the week. Another chance for rain on Thursday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found

Latest News

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4:00 am Saturday through 10:00 pm Saturday.
Stormy weather moves into southern Wisconsin
Today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Rainy Weather Into the Weekend
First Alert Days
First Alert Day Friday-Saturday
Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today
Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today