Former UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone shares memories of Badger Bash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans flocked to Union South Friday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Badger Bash. Among those attending was Mike Leckrone, known for directing the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for over 50 years.

Leckrone, who is now retired, recalled the band’s pregame traditions before Badger Bash was founded.

“The band used to gather any place we could find. We were over by the cannon a couple of times,” Leckrone said.

In 1972, Corky Sischo, the former assistant director of Union South, offered Leckrone space for the band to play. Over time, Corky helped Lechrone turn his humble pregame celebration into a production recognized across the state.

“I have great memories of how we started so simply and then it grew into the whole thing that it is now. It’s weird to be here,” Leckrone said.

Corky’s son Jeff Sischo also attended the 50th Badger Bash and shared his childhood memories of the gameday celebration.

“The band and the Bash was part of my life growing up,” Jeff said. “It was always a full day for us every football Saturday.”

Jeff’s connection to the marching band goes deeper than his father’s relationship with Leckrone. One of his son’s performed in the band with Leckrone, and his other son is currently in the band.

“It’s huge to know that my dad was instrumental in partnering with Mike to get this event going and to watch it grow over the years,” Jeff said. “We’ve had that connection with the band for the past 50 years.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.