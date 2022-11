MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus.

Ellsworth beats Columbus 28-6.

Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 to see the Sheboygan North Raiders face off against the Waunakee Warriors..

