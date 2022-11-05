Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s rain did not stop hundreds of elementary and middle school girls from running, walking and skipping over three miles to the finish line.

Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin held their 14th Annual Fall 5K in Waunakee. Executive Director Christine Benedict said the purpose of the positive youth development program is to inspire joy, health and confidence in participants.

“Rain or shine we are so proud to be able to put on this awesome event that celebrates girl power and their limitless potential and so we’re just glad today, we made it through with limited wind and rain and hopefully we’ll have sunnier days ahead,” Benedict said.

Sophia completed her fourth season following Saturday’s race and she said while running can be tough, the encouragement she receives keeps her motivated!

“With everybody cheering us on it was easy,” she said. “It feels awesome, like, I bet most people have no clue who I am, yet they still cheer me on.”

The program is celebrating a record-breaking fall season with nearly 800 girls participating in Saturday’s race. To get involved with Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/.

