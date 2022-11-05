Gusty Winds Into Sunday

Key Takeaways

Rain Tapers Off

Gusty Winds Remain

Sunshine Returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An incredibly active stretch of weather continues as we move into the first weekend of November. A First Alert Day remains in place as we move into tonight. Gusty winds will be the main threat moving forward with gusts to 40 mph possible through early Sunday. Fortunately, things will start to calm down from there. A secondary cold front Sunday evening will bring a few sprinkles, but high pressure will work in for early in the week. This should bring sunshine and calm conditions through Election Day. Things get active again for the second half of the week. This will bring a surge of warmth Wednesday and Thursday followed by the coldest air of the season by next weekend. Of course, showers and storms will accompany this big change in conditions.

Early showers followed by decreasing clouds tonight. Strong southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Partly cloudy early Sunday with increasing afternoon clouds. A few sprinkles possible by the evening. Remaining breezy with westerly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Highs into the middle 50s. Decreasing clouds Sunday night and colder with lows into the middle 30s.

Very nice to start the work week with mostly sunny skies. Seasonably highs around 50 degrees. Clear Monday night with lows in the middle 30s. Early sunshine on Election Day with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs in the middle 50s. A few sprinkles possible by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with scattered showers and warm temperatures into the 60s. This continues Thursday before falling temperatures Friday with more shower chances. A strong cold front carries us into the weekend where highs could be held into the 30s with overnight lows into the 20s.

