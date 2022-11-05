HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the purrrfect time to stop in the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) this weekend if you are looking for a new furry friend!

In a Facebook post, HSSW announced that it would be waiving its adoption fees on most cats and kittens on Saturday and Sunday.

HSSW attributed the adoption fee drop to overcrowded shelters, explaining that “we have a full house here at our shelter and need to make room to help even more cats find loving homes!”

Those who are part of the HSSW’s adoption guaranteed program aren’t eligible to have their fees waived, and carrier and licensing fees for cats still apply. All other adoption proceedings will still continue as normal.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.