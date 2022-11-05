HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend

HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend
HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend(HSSW)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the purrrfect time to stop in the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) this weekend if you are looking for a new furry friend!

In a Facebook post, HSSW announced that it would be waiving its adoption fees on most cats and kittens on Saturday and Sunday.

HSSW attributed the adoption fee drop to overcrowded shelters, explaining that “we have a full house here at our shelter and need to make room to help even more cats find loving homes!”

Those who are part of the HSSW’s adoption guaranteed program aren’t eligible to have their fees waived, and carrier and licensing fees for cats still apply. All other adoption proceedings will still continue as normal.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found

Latest News

Campaign spending is putting the 2022 Wisconsin Midterm Elections on the map
Barnes, Johnson make final push ahead of election day
Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties
In-person early voting ends for some communities
In-person early voting ends for some communities
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
NB lane I 39/90 closed near DeForest after multi-vehicle crash