Madison Hmong New Year celebration highlights cultural traditions

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities from all over the country are gathering at Alliant Energy Center this weekend to celebrate the Hmong new year.

The festival, typically held around Thanksgiving, celebrates the end of harvest season, according to organizers. Traditional Hmong dance, music, vendors, and crafts will fill the halls of the center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Singing Coordinator Kameng Thao said the celebration mimics Thanksgiving in some ways.

“We harvest everything and then we put all that together and we have a big feast like this,” Thao said. “Welcoming the new year as feasting, you know gathering, all the young generation comes together, they can meet, it’s a good opportunity for them to come here and meet each other.”

Thao said the festival continues to grow each year.

“This year has been difference because introduced more vendors, more competition, yeah so, it’s growing, and you can see it’s a lot and the line is pretty packed.”

New this year is a family activity area which features a play area and games and prizes, organizers said. For more information visit the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/447866640586555.

