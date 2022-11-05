Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman, may be traveling to Illinois

Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.
Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.(Stevens Point Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing endangered person alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a Stevens Point woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

The alert for 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski was issued Saturday after she was last seen near 932 Sixth St. in Stevens Point around 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Bemowski is described as a white woman who is 5′4″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The alert also stated that Bemowski has lower cognition skills and is not considered to be able to take care of herself.

Bemowski’s mother and caretaker last heard from her on a phone call Friday afternoon, during which Bemowski informed her mother that she was traveling to Illinois with her boyfriend. The alert stated that Bemowski does not have a known boyfriend, but she often meets people online while gaming on her X-Box.

According to the alert, Bemowski does not drive, so she was believed to have been picked up by an unknown individual in an unknown vehicle. Bemowski most likely does not have any money or identification with her, but she did take her X-Box.

Bemowski’s phone is shut off, which is unusual, according to the alert.

If you have any information about Bemowski’s location, contact Lieutenant Brian Brooks with the Stevens Point Police Department at bbrooks@stevenspoint.com or 715-346-1501.

