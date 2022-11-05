Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

