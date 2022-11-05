UWPD releases stats from Badger game, shows decrease in citations

The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin...
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game Saturday morning.(Andy Manis | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game Saturday morning.

UWPD issued a total of four citations Saturday, showing a decrease in citations compared to previous weeks. Two of the four total citations were issued to UW students.

Seventeen total ejections were given without citation for intoxication, possession of alcohol, tobacco in the stadium, disorderly conduct and seating issues. Of the seventeen ejections, seven were UW students.

Four people were arrested. Of those, two were UW students.

There were two paramedic calls and 11 first aid calls. UWPD reported no ambulance conveyances, detox conveyances or individuals contacted with a .20 BAC or higher.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Madison Hmong New Year celebration highlights cultural traditions
Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season