UWPD releases stats from Badger game, shows decrease in citations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game Saturday morning.

UWPD issued a total of four citations Saturday, showing a decrease in citations compared to previous weeks. Two of the four total citations were issued to UW students.

Seventeen total ejections were given without citation for intoxication, possession of alcohol, tobacco in the stadium, disorderly conduct and seating issues. Of the seventeen ejections, seven were UW students.

Four people were arrested. Of those, two were UW students.

There were two paramedic calls and 11 first aid calls. UWPD reported no ambulance conveyances, detox conveyances or individuals contacted with a .20 BAC or higher.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.