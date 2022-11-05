Wisconsin candidates and officials countdown the days to the midterm election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With the election just four days away, the excitement, jitters and final journeys around Wisconsin are underway. Candidates are preparing for the big day.

Wisconsin Election Commission’s Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says votes get a chance to be a part of the action on Election night.

“Elections don’t happen behind closed doors. Every aspect of the election process will be open to the public on Tuesday,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe says voters should know results are preliminary until everything is counted and double checked. Official results may not even be available until the very next day.

“The election results reported on election nights are never the final certified results. These results have not been reviewed by county borders of canvassers or certified by the WEC Chairman,” Wolfe said.

Meanwhile candidates are doing tours around the state to talk about issues that matter to their respective parties. Senator Ron Johnson spoke on inflation.

“What we need to do is drastically reduce the depths of spending which sparked inflation. We also have to become more energy independent,” Johnson said.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes spoke to college students at UW-Madison Friday afternoon.

“Folks are showing up because young people know their future is on the line, whether its climate change. I know it’s down the line from them but even retirement security,” Barnes said.

Gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels and Tony Evers both showed their excitement for Tuesday’s election surrounded by their supporters. Michels rallied with his members of his party to ask for support for Tuesday’s election.

“I ask for your help these last few days. All of us working together — we’re very powerful. Together we will win this race. We will win this race,” Michels said.

Governor Tony Evers wrapped up a speech with hopefulness.

“We are going to win this race folks. We are going to win this race. I can guarantee you that,” Evers said.

