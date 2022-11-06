Big temperature changes coming up

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride this week!
Cool temperatures expected for most of the country by mid-November.
Cool temperatures expected for most of the country by mid-November.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Quieter end to the weekend
  • Full sunshine returns on Monday
  • Up & down temperatures this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, the rain is gone and we’re waking up to some calmer conditions on Sunday. Winds will remain on the breezy side today, with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as what we experienced yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mainly overcast skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

We’ll remain dry for the next few days, but temperatures will be cool to start off the new workweek. Highs on Monday will likely remain in the upper 40s for some, maybe low 50s for a few lucky locations. However, we’ll see a quick warm-up behind a warm front on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the mid-60s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

The warmth will only last for two days though, and temperatures will nosedive in the days following! Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, and 30s on Saturday! We’ll also see another chance for rain on Thursday, and if it lingers into Friday some of that rain could change into snowflakes.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated

Latest News

Strong Winds
Gusty Winds Into Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Stormy & windy Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Stormy & windy Saturday
First Alert Day on Saturday - some strong storms possible with gusty winds to follow.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Stormy & windy Saturday
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4:00 am Saturday through 10:00 pm Saturday.
Stormy weather moves into southern Wisconsin