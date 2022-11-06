Big temperature changes coming up

Key Takeaways

Quieter end to the weekend

Full sunshine returns on Monday

Up & down temperatures this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, the rain is gone and we’re waking up to some calmer conditions on Sunday. Winds will remain on the breezy side today, with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as what we experienced yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mainly overcast skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

We’ll remain dry for the next few days, but temperatures will be cool to start off the new workweek. Highs on Monday will likely remain in the upper 40s for some, maybe low 50s for a few lucky locations. However, we’ll see a quick warm-up behind a warm front on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the mid-60s.

The warmth will only last for two days though, and temperatures will nosedive in the days following! Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, and 30s on Saturday! We’ll also see another chance for rain on Thursday, and if it lingers into Friday some of that rain could change into snowflakes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.