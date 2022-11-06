Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal - Mendelssohn Festival held at Verona Area High School.

The composer festival, hosted by Melharmony, intends to bring artists of diverse cultures together. An Indian dance opera kicked off the festival, before composer and vocalist Chitravina N Ravikiran joined the Terra String Quartet and other musicians to perform a melharmony concert.

Ravikiran said melharmony is about fusing the eastern melodic system with the western harmonic system.

“If you keep the similarities between diverse cultures as a starting point, then the differences can actually be colorful instead of being a divider,” he said. “You can bring a lot of diversity by highlighting these kinds of programs. I really am a firm believer in there are a lot of similarities between cultures. People are more focused on seeing differences, but there’s a lot of similarities.”

