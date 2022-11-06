Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal - Mendelssohn Festival held at Verona Area High School.

The composer festival, hosted by Melharmony, intends to bring artists of diverse cultures together. An Indian dance opera kicked off the festival, before composer and vocalist Chitravina N Ravikiran joined the Terra String Quartet and other musicians to perform a melharmony concert.

Ravikiran said melharmony is about fusing the eastern melodic system with the western harmonic system.

“If you keep the similarities between diverse cultures as a starting point, then the differences can actually be colorful instead of being a divider,” he said. “You can bring a lot of diversity by highlighting these kinds of programs. I really am a firm believer in there are a lot of similarities between cultures. People are more focused on seeing differences, but there’s a lot of similarities.”

If you missed the festival you can purchase online passes to watch the performances here: https://melharmonymusic.com/events/concert/?fbclid=IwAR0is3eL5RS4hW2SFX0RP7wSbSH4iNxdNg9WiUn7bUQX6Kpq5iTxxXWLlu8.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
John Ramseier
Missing Verona man found
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated

Latest News

Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons
FILE - Car crash
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is stopped short of the goal line by Green Bay...
Packers fall to Lions 15-9