Monticello and Sauk Prairie come up short in state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Monticello and Sauk Prairie fell in the WIAA state championship for girls volleyball on Saturday in Green Bay.

In Division 4, the Monticello Ponies ended their season with a loss in four sets to McDonell Central. It ended their undefeated season. The Ponies took the first set 25-22 but would drop the next three, losing 25-16 in the fourth set. Ellie Gustafson led the way for Monticello with 28 kills followed by Macey Grant who had 10.

The Division 2 match brought a lot of excitement as well between Sauk Prairie and Appleton Xavier. The eagles would rally after getting into an early hole, trailing by two sets. Sauk Prairie would take the third set 25-15 but would fall in the fourth to lose the match.

Anni Braund let the way for Sauk Prairie with 21 kills, followed by Jozie Braund who had 11.

