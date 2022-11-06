Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees.

Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time when the bees are bringing in the honey crop, this is our honey flow in Wisconsin,” says Jeanne Hansen, a hobby beekeeper and member of the Dane County Beekeepers Association.

Hansen says there are three keys to a success overwintering for bees, “...A queen, plenty of honey and healthy bees.” Hansen goes on to say that if things went according to plan in the fall, the entire brood nest is almost filled with honey.

“The interesting thing about bees is they can’t really measure, so as long as there’s flowers they keep bringing in the nectar and making it into honey,” started Hansen. “Often they bring in much more than they can eat in the coming winter and that’s why the beekeeper can harvest some honey.

The frames of honey needed for winter approximately equals the frames of bees in the hive. In the summer a hive is loosely filled with bees everywhere, but as winter rolls around all those bees cluster around the queen for warmth.

Hansen says it’s astonishing that the bees can exercise in the hive. “They disconnect their wing muscles, and then vibrate the wing muscles, so the wings are still, but they’re still exercising and generating heat.”

This may just be a glimpse into the world of beekeeping, but Hansen says the Dane County Beekeepers Association is always happy to welcome interested hobby beekeepers. If you’d like to learn more about the nuanced trade, see here.

