Packers fall to Lions 15-9

DETROIT, MI. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers late comeback falls short and they fall to the Lions 15-9.

Things were looking hopeful for the Packers headed into Sunday’s game with Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson and Preston Smith all active.

Opening drive the Lions failed to convert on 4th & 1 and it’s a turnover on downs. The Packers get to Detroit’s five and Aaron Rodger’s pass to Allen Lazard is picked off in the end zone. Rodgers would have three interceptions on the day, two of which were in the red zone.

The Packers wouldn’t get on the board until the third quarter, Rodgers found Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown reception, but the two-point conversion fails leaving the score 8-6 Detroit.

Mason Crosby would hit a 25-yard field goal with 6:36 to go in the fourth quarter and the Packers would trail 15-9.

The Packers had one final drive to score and take the lead with 2:00 remaining in the game. 4th & 2 Rodgers hits Samori Toure for 32 yards, the ball gets hit out, the Lions recover but it’s out of bounds so the Packers keep the ball. With 42 seconds remaining in the game, the Packers have to convert on 4th & 10 to keep their chances alive. The Packers can’t convert and Detroit gets the win 15-9.

After starting the game with several key players coming off the injured list, Green Bay left Detroit with seven different players injured. Romeo Doubs was carted off with an ankle injury. Jon Runyan Jr left the game with a knee injury but did return. Eric Stokes was carted off with an ankle/knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. David Bakhtiari left with a knee injury but did return to left tackle towards the end of the game. Rashan Gary and Aaron Jones also went down with knee injuries and Christian Watson left the game with a concussion.

Up next the Packers return home to host the Dallas Cowboys.

