Rock County crash leaves three dead

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night that left three dead.

At 9:45 p.m., Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township.

Officials determined a Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on North County Highway H and failed to stop at the stop sign at West State Highway 11. A Ford Escape was driving westbound on West State Highway 11 and struck the Nissan on the driver’s side.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two other passengers in the Nissan and the passenger in the Ford were brought to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for their injuries.

The Rock County Highway Department rerouted traffic on West State Highway 11 for several hours until the scene was cleared. More information about the crash, including the names of the deceased, may be released later, according to officials.

