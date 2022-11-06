Sight-in event prepares hunters for hunting season

Hunter Sight-In Dane Co.
Hunter Sight-In Dane Co.(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season of deer hunting, and hunters across Dane County are taking steps to get themselves ready.

The annual Hunter Sight-In event kicked off Saturday at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center.

Hunters can go to the event to adjust the scopes on their rifles through a process called bore-sighting.

It helps them calibrate their aim before they head out to the woods.

Dane County sheriff’s deputy Dawn Redford said it’s a process that should not be overlooked.

“We have people that come back every year to do this just to confirm that their scope and their gun is still functioning,” Redford said. “One of the important things is that we want to make sure that the guns work and that they’re actually hitting what they’re aiming at.”

While preparing, Redford said hunters should go beyond bore-sighting.

“Make sure you’re hunting on property that belongs to you or wherever you’re hunting,” Redford said. “Use your harness. Use a rope to get the gun up. Make sure guns stay on safe and chamber empty until you’re ready to actually hunt, and then make sure you know what you’re shooting at.”

Hunters can visit the range 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. However, it will be closed Monday through Thursday.

The event will resume Friday, Nov. 11 and run until Nov. 18.

