Total lunar eclipse to take place Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Night owls and early risers will get a chance to catch a glimpse of a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning. You may want to stay up late for this one, this will be the last visible total lunar eclipse until May 2025!

The earth will be perfectly positioned between the moon and the sun. The moon will take on a rusty color as all other colored wavelengths are filtered out by our shadow. Viewers will be able to see the red hue slowly overtake the moon as it enters the shadow.

In southern Wisconsin, the eclipse will begin at 2:02 AM and totality will be reached at 4:16 AM. Totality will last nearly an hour and a half, until about 5:41 AM. We won’t be able to see the moon completely reappear, it will sink below the horizon before the eclipse ends just before 7 AM.

You’ll be able to see all of this occur without the aid of binoculars or a telescope, but those tools will make the event even more impressive.

If you capture a photo, we’d love to see it! You can submit your pictures here. Please be sure to include your name and where the picture was taken.

