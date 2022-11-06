Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications.

Officials said the first crash involved a single driver and vehicle Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. A driver reported crashing and having injuries on County Road F in Bringham Township. Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Barneveld Fire and EMS responded.

The driver was taken to the hospital by EMS for evaluation, according to officials.

The second crash happened just before 3 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles, Iowa Co. communications said. Dodgeville Police Department, Fire and EMS responded to the crash on North Iowa St in Dodgeville.

Officials said minor injuries were reported but all injured refused being taken to the hospital.

