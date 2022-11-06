Verona and Oregon take home titles in WIAA state tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Wildcats and the Oregon Panthers ended their season with some hardware, winning their divisions at the WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday.

Verona played the Marquette Hilltoppers in the Division 1 final. After closing the first half with a 1-0 deficit, Verona got back on track with a goal from Brian Vasquez in the 44th minute. Connor Gage sealed the deal with a free-kick goal that won the game for the Wildcats in the 57th minute.

Congratulations to Verona, the 2022 WIAA D1 Boys Soccer State Champions! ⚽️🏆 #wiaasoccer #statechamps pic.twitter.com/gmhQKPCAdO — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 5, 2022

The Division 2 title game was a wet and slippery one between Whitefish Bay and Oregon. The Panthers were down a goal going into the 75th minute, but Anthony Elert had other plans as he scored off the free kick. The score was tied at one goal apiece and was sent into overtime.

The D2 Boys Soccer gold ball is headed home to Oregon! The Panthers defeated Whitefish Bay to earn their place as 2022 WIAA State Champions! ⚽️🏆 #wiaasoccer #statechamps pic.twitter.com/J0Gdv1NxXL — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 5, 2022

After two overtime periods resulting in no scores, a penalty shootout was forced. In the eighth round of the penalty shootout, Carter Uhlmann found the back of the net to win Oregon’s second consecutive state championship and fifth in school history.

“We kept pounding and working as hard as we possibly could and it paid off in the end,” Uhlmann said. “It got bad at some points with the weather and getting down a goal, but we were able to push through as a team and get it done.”

