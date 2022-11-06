Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market.

The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.

Owner of ‘Good Style Shop’ Peter Benck said there is something for everyone at the diverse clothing market.

“I say typically whatever your flavor is, whatever your fashion is, there’s probably a good vintage-made facsimile that you get along with so well, go find the real thing, or mix and match,” Benck said. “You don’t have to be an expert stylist; you don’t have to be some Hollywood costume designer to really enjoy this stuff; there is something for everybody. Every sports fan, every square-dancer, every cowboy or cowgirl there’s something here, there really is.”

The market is held during the fall and spring, Benck said. The spring market will take place in early May and feature some new vendors as well as some returnees.

