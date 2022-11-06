Watertown community remembers bicyclist killed on John Nolen Drive

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown community celebrated the life of longtime high school band director Thomas Heninger after he was killed while riding his bicycle on John Nolen Drive.

The 71-year-old bicyclist died at UW Hospital after suffering injuries when a vehicle collided with his bicycle at the intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive on Oct. 27.

Turner Hall in Watertown was packed with family, students and colleagues during Heninger’s celebration of life ceremony held on Saturday. He taught music at Watertown High School for over 35 years and retired in 2009.

The service included several performances by Heninger’s friends and his son Benjamin Heninger.

Heninger continued his passion for music by performing in the Madison Brass Band.

The band’s conductor Tom Cook said there is a lot he will miss about Heninger.

“His love, his warmth, he had a wonderful smile,” Cook said. ”When we would visit an establishment following rehearsals, Tom would be the first one to buy a round for the band.”

Heninger’s children spoke at the celebration ceremony, thanking their father for continued support and acknowledged he was a father figure to many others in the community.

”What made him special was his love for everyone,” Cook said. ”He has a long legacy.”

Cook and Heninger’s children said they’re saddened by the sudden loss, but confident his legacy will live on through the music he taught others to play.

The Wisconsin Music Educator’s Association established a fund in Heninger’s honor in an effort to make the performing arts more equitable.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.