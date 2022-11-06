Weather whiplash!

Up & down temperatures this week
Mid-week warmup followed by a late week cooldown.
Mid-week warmup followed by a late week cooldown.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Cool but sunny Monday
  • Mid-60s by midweek
  • 40s & 30s by end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak cold front will be moving through tonight, shifting our winds out of the west. While we won’t see a huge drop in temperatures tonight, we’ll notice the difference tomorrow. A high-pressure system will also be moving in from the north, ushering more cool air into the Great Lakes region. Highs on Monday will be in the mid and upper 40s for most of southern Wisconsin.

However, we’ll see a quick warm-up behind a warm front on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the mid-60s. However, showers follow that warm front as does some cooler air.

We’ll see a chance for scattered showers on Thursday, possibly lingering into part of Friday. If that system does linger just long enough on Friday, we could see some raindrops turning into snowflakes! That’s because temperatures will be quickly dropping on Friday, with highs in the 40s. Even cooler looking ahead to next weekend: highs in the low 30s!

