Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially in Wisconsin Dells. Information regarding the fugitive and their vehicle was passed on to WSP officials.

Not long after, a trooper stopped the fugitive’s car near Dodgeville and arrested them. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, according to WSP.

