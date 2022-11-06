Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially in Wisconsin Dells. Information regarding the fugitive and their vehicle was passed on to WSP officials.

Not long after, a trooper stopped the fugitive’s car near Dodgeville and arrested them. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, according to WSP.

