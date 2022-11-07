Crash on US 12/14 cleared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared.

The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Madison Police and Fire responded to the scene.

Traffic was backed up due to the lane closures. WisDOT estimated the lane closures would last for two hours.

The crash was cleared at 4:08 p.m.

