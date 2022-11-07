Dodge County: One killed in semi vs. car collision

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was driving eastbound just after 7 p.m. on County Road C and turned to go northbound on Highway 151 when he was struck by the 75-year-old. Another driver, a 51-year-old woman, was also northbound and struck the town and country after the initial collision.

Dodge Co. officials say the 51-year-old was transported by EMS from the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Highway 151 was closed for multiple hours after the incident. Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Waupun PD, Beaver Dam PD, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.