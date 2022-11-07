Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday.

Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.

Derrell Bramlett, 31, of Chicago, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the same offense on October 19, 2022.

Both men pleaded guilty to their charges, the DOJ says.

Between December 2021 and January 11, 2022, the Madison Police Department monitored four sales of fentanyl-laced heroin conducted by Harris through a confidential informant. His final sale took place near Fordem Avenue in Madison and involved 50 grams of laced heroin. During this sale, Bramlett made the delivery to the informant.

Throughout the monitored drug sales, Harris was on active federal supervision following his prison release after serving two years for possession of stolen firearms.

During his sentencing, presiding U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted that Harris was callous to the danger of the laced substance he was distributing.

