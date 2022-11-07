Inaugural Coda Fest emerges as coming together out of COVID celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One Madison music staple is bringing jazz music to Willy Street this November in a big way. Cafe Coda will host its inaugural Coda Fest Nov. 16 through the 20th, a festival that consists of five days and nights brimming with talent from local and regional jazz artists.

The café was quick to pivot online amid the pandemic as a way to keep jazz music flowing for many. This celebration is a product of years spent apart, culminating in a festival that can once again celebrate music in its raw form, in-person.

Jazz musician and Café Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor joins The Morning Show Monday to highlight the celebration now years in the making.

Evening sets are packaged as a group of shows for one ticket price, and there is also an option for a full-fest ticket.

Early afternoon shows are free. Find the full line-up schedule, and tickets at cafecoda.club.

