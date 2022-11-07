Inaugural Coda Fest emerges as coming together out of COVID celebration

Coda Fest will run Nov. 16 through the 20th.
Coda Fest will run Nov. 16 through the 20th.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One Madison music staple is bringing jazz music to Willy Street this November in a big way. Cafe Coda will host its inaugural Coda Fest Nov. 16 through the 20th, a festival that consists of five days and nights brimming with talent from local and regional jazz artists.

The café was quick to pivot online amid the pandemic as a way to keep jazz music flowing for many. This celebration is a product of years spent apart, culminating in a festival that can once again celebrate music in its raw form, in-person.

Jazz musician and Café Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor joins The Morning Show Monday to highlight the celebration now years in the making.

Evening sets are packaged as a group of shows for one ticket price, and there is also an option for a full-fest ticket.

Early afternoon shows are free. Find the full line-up schedule, and tickets at cafecoda.club.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate...
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
Dodge County: One killed in semi vs. car collision
A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate...
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
Indian dance and melharmony were highlighted Sunday during the Swati Tirunal - Mendelssohn...
Composer festival held in Verona features Indian dance opera, melharmony concert