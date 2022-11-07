Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

No charges will be filed in the death of a man at a Madison apartment complex in June, MPD...
No charges will be filed in the death of a man at a Madison apartment complex in June, MPD stated Monday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex.

The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified.

In its announcement, the Madison Police Department did not release new details about the man’s death. Previous reports indicated the man and woman had been in a domestic relationship and had a child, who was home at the time.

According to MPD, officers responded around 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 12, to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive where they found the man suffering from critical injuries. A report state that he had suffered a chest wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman was not in the apartment when officers arrived. When they later located her, she was taken into custody on a probation hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is trying to identify this man after two stores were robbed on...
MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Extended Forecast
Sunny and Cool Today