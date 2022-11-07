Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex.

The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified.

In its announcement, the Madison Police Department did not release new details about the man’s death. Previous reports indicated the man and woman had been in a domestic relationship and had a child, who was home at the time.

According to MPD, officers responded around 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 12, to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive where they found the man suffering from critical injuries. A report state that he had suffered a chest wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman was not in the apartment when officers arrived. When they later located her, she was taken into custody on a probation hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.