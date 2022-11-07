Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman is battling kidney disease, using her story to encourage others to donate organs as she waits for a kidney transplant.

“I’m in kidney failure; I need hemodialysis to stay alive,” said Corrina Hendricks. “They tried saving my kidneys, but they couldn’t, and my doctor eventually said you are going to need dialysis in a couple of months.”

Hendricks says she started having kidney problems back in 2020. Last year, she received an FSGS diagnosis. Now, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Hendricks says she is at Fresenius Kidney Care for live-saving dialysis treatments.

“Kidney disease where the filters in the kidneys get scared, and they get scared in little places along the kidney, and we have about a million filters per kidney,” said Dr. Laura Mauersetter, Nephrologist at UW Health, explaining was FSGS means for a patient. “And when you get enough of those that turn into scar tissue, the kidneys can’t do their job anymore.”

Hendricks says treatments leave her juggling school at Madison Area Technical College and roughly 12 hours of dialysis. She says she first struggled with her mental health, searching for a way to keep her spirits up. But her family and a community she found documenting her health journey on social media have kept her going.

“They just keep pushing me, ‘Corrina, you can beat this, you can do this,’” said Hendricks.

Now, she is trying to inspire people to organ donation, helping people on the transplant waitlist across the country.

“I just want to encourage everyone to be a donor, heart donor, lung donor, kidney donor, so many people in this world need organs to live,” said Hendricks.

According to organdonor.gov, over 106,000 people in the U.S. are on the list. Dr. Mauersetter says it can take three to five years for people with a common blood type to receive a new kidney and longer if they have a rare blood type. Hendricks is playing the challenging waiting game that is life on the transplant waitlist.

