Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stevens Point woman who was the subject of a missing endangered person alert over the weekend is safe.

On Monday, the Stevens Point Police Department reported Cassidy Bemowski had made contact with her parents and investigators determined she is not in danger.

The initial missing person alert was issued early Saturday afternoon, about 24 hours after she was last seen in the 900 block of Sixth St.

