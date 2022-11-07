MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released several pictures Monday of the suspect in a pair of early morning armed robberies late last month that happened within a half-hour of each other.

MPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities. On Oct. 25, the suspect allegedly walked into the Walgreens, in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Rd., around 4 a.m. and demanding money. About 30 minutes later, he turned up again at a Kwik Trip location about five miles away, in the 3400 block of University Ave., and robbed that store.

He is described as a middle-aged man, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, standing about 5′5″ tall, with a medium build.

The Madison Police Department is trying to identify this man after two stores were robbed on Oct. 25, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or to leave a tip by calling Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

