No charges in deadly Madison stabbing

(wdtv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stabbing death of a 35-year-old man on Madison’s east side has been determined to be justifiable and no charges will be filed, the Madison Police Department reported Monday, citing a Dane Co. District Attorney’s decision.

The MPD update did not provide any new details about the deadly stabbing, which happened on shortly before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 13, or the events that led up to it.

The police department initially reported officers responded to the scene, in the 900 block of Mayfair Ave., around 11:30 p.m. where they found the victim. Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the time, investigators said they did not believe the stabbing was a random attack.

