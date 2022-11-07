Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

(KBTX)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade.

The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.

Amy Wainscott, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President, announced the theme this year is “Turning the Corner. Explained Wainscott, “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends, and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty, and joy of what 2023 will bring.”

One of the ways in which students will showcase their state is through a unique musical composition crafted by Joe Finnegan and Mike Leckrone (retired), director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. The musical piece, “Beautiful Wisconsin,” celebrates our nation and Wisconsin, and is a combination of “On Wisconsin” and “America the Beautiful.”

The band will march along the 5.5-mile parade route in front of nearly 1 million attendees from around the world during the “Tournament of Roses Parade” on Jan. 2nd.

Students have been working diligently to raise funds for the trip, which costs about $2,500 per student. Members of the community who would like to help students and assist with the costs associated with the trip may use the QR code below.

Members of the community who would like to help students in need of assistance defray the costs...
Members of the community who would like to help students in need of assistance defray the costs associated with the trip may use the QR code.(D.C. Everest)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
No charges in deadly Madison stabbing