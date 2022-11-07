Sunny and Cool Today

Key Takeaways

Lots of Sun Today

Near Record Highs Thursday

Showers Possible Later In the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure will be moving by to the west of here today, ushering more cool air into the Great Lakes region. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 40s for most of southern Wisconsin. Skies will be sunny with fairly light wind shifting to northeasterly at 5-10 mph.

Cool temperatures will give way to a quick warm-up behind a warm front through the middle of the week. Highs are expected to return to the 60s and lowers 70s. However, showers follow that warm front as does a sharp drop in temperatures through the end of the week.

We’ll see a chance for scattered showers on Thursday and into the first part of Friday. If that system does linger just long enough on Friday, we could see some raindrops turning into snowflakes! That’s because temperatures will be quickly dropping on Friday, with morning highs near 50. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by afternoon. Even cooler air fills in for the weekend. Highs will only reach the lower 30s by Saturday and Sunday.

