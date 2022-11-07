Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night.

According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.

About an hour-and-a-half later, another armed robbery was reported, this time at the Capitol Petro station, in the 4600 block of Verona Rd., the MPD report continued. The suspect description in this incident matched the one from the previous robbery, it noted.

While some officers went to investigate at the convenience store, others went to the residential area where the earlier trail had ended, thinking the suspect may head that way again. Their hunch paid off because the suspect was found nearby and arrested.

The 60-year-old man, who is already on parole for armed robbery, was then booked into the Dane Co. Jail on two counts each of armed robbery and disorderly conduct while armed, as well as the parole violation.

