Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from the air who are speeding or driving aggressively. When pilots spot a traffic violation, they communicate with units on the ground who make traffic stops.

The Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Monday, November 7 I-43 in Walworth County

Tuesday, November 8 I-39 in Portage County

Wednesday, November 9 I-41 in Dodge County

Thursday, November 10 WIS 29 in Marathon County WIS 57 in Door County

Friday, November 10 I-94 in Waukesha County



