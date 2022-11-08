Badgers beat South Dakota 85-59 in season opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team started off their 125th season with a win.

Four starters scored in double-digits as the Badgers topped South Dakota 85-59 on Monday night.

Prior to the game, former Badger and UW hall of famer Trent Jackson was recognized as Wisconsin’s honorary captain.

The Badgers fired early from the three, five of their first seven buckets all coming from the three-point line.

Senior forward Tyler Wahl finished with a double-double, with 19 points and 10 boards.

The Badgers were 12-26 from the three, shooting 50.9 percent from the field and holding South Dakota to just 13.3 percent from the three.

Next up the Badgers will head to Milwaukee to face Stanford for the Brew City Battle at American Family Field.

