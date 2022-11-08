Breezy and Warmer Over the Next Several Days

Key Takeaways

Turning Breezy Today

Near Record Highs Thursday

Showers Possible Thursday Into Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet and milder weather is expected for today but another strong fall storm system will approach tomorrow as a warm front slides through. This will bring warmer temperatures but also scattered showers and isolated storms both Thursday and Friday. Near record high temperatures are possible on Thursday! The cold front moves through Friday into Saturday with a dramatic drop in temperatures. Well below normal highs and temperatures below freezing will result in rain and snow showers.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be seen today. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s. Wind will be out of the southeast, 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with early lows into the middle 40s. Temperatures will climb after midnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle 60s. Near record warmth move in on Thursday with a few showers and storms. Highs around 70 degrees!

A few rain or snow showers continue on Friday with falling temperatures through the 30s. Cold air sticks around through the weekend with highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s. With the instability around, a few rain or snow showers will be possible. Calmer weather returns next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain below normal.

