Clerk: Nearly 30% of Madison voters already cast their ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The polls have not even opened on Election Day in Madison and, already, three of every ten registered voters in the city have turned in a ballot, according to numbers provided by the city clerk’s office.

With election offices not accepting absentee ballots on Monday, the Madison City Clerk tweeted updated numbers in the morning. According to its figures, nearly 55,000 of those votes have been ballots returned to the clerk’s office, this includes the more than 23,000 people who have cast an absentee ballot in person. That’s out of approximately 184,000 total registered voters total in Madison, which of course, is a higher number than will likely vote in the November election.

Per the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in-person absentee voter statistics are accounted for in the total number of ballots returned.

Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison as of this morning, 11/07/22.



▶️59,500 absentee ballots issued

▶️54,684 absentee ballots returned

▶️23,222 in-person absentee voters

▶️184,250 registered voters



🚨Reminder: No in-person absentee voting today!#MadisonVotes2022 #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/1G9ueMrqM6 — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) November 7, 2022

Adding the rest of Dane Co. to Madison’s numbers effectively doubles them, with over 110,000 absentee ballots returned and nearly 50,000 more people voting in person absentee, combined.

County Absentee Ballots Issued In Person Absentee Voters Absentee Ballots Returned Dane 123,193 48,264 110,836 Rock 19,474 6,127 17,114 Sauk 7,153 2,344 6,404

There was no early voting available across the Badger State Monday. The only way people may now vote in this year’s midterms is at your polling location Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

