Clerk: Nearly 30% of Madison voters already cast their ballot

FILE - I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in...
FILE - I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. On Election Day 2022, planning for the unforeseen could be helpful.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Phoebe Murray
Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The polls have not even opened on Election Day in Madison and, already, three of every ten registered voters in the city have turned in a ballot, according to numbers provided by the city clerk’s office.

With election offices not accepting absentee ballots on Monday, the Madison City Clerk tweeted updated numbers in the morning. According to its figures, nearly 55,000 of those votes have been ballots returned to the clerk’s office, this includes the more than 23,000 people who have cast an absentee ballot in person. That’s out of approximately 184,000 total registered voters total in Madison, which of course, is a higher number than will likely vote in the November election.

Per the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in-person absentee voter statistics are accounted for in the total number of ballots returned.

Adding the rest of Dane Co. to Madison’s numbers effectively doubles them, with over 110,000 absentee ballots returned and nearly 50,000 more people voting in person absentee, combined.

CountyAbsentee Ballots IssuedIn Person Absentee VotersAbsentee Ballots Returned
Dane123,19348,264110,836
Rock19,4746,12717,114
Sauk7,1532,3446,404

There was no early voting available across the Badger State Monday. The only way people may now vote in this year’s midterms is at your polling location Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

