Cow dies after being struck by two vehicles on Grant Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cow has died after being hit by one car on a Grant County road and then hit again by a vehicle driving on the other side of the highway, authorities said Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 48-year-old Muskego man was driving westbound on US Highway 18 in Fennimore around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4 when he spotted a group of cattle, couldn’t avoid the group and then hit one of them.

Officials stated that the crash sent the cow into the eastbound lane on US Highway 18, where it was hit by another driver, a 50-year-old Evansville man. The sheriff’s office said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and hit a road sign.

The driver of the first vehicle and his three passengers were not hurt. His Ram 2500 had to be towed from the scene, officials added.

The Evansville man received minor injuries and his vehicle also had to be towed away.

The sheriff’s office stated that the cow hit died at the scene and his owner was cited for livestock at large.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.