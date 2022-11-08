ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG: The polls have opened

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day has arrived. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. On Tuesday, voters – at least those who did not go early – headed to polling places across Wisconsin to pick the candidates who will lead the state for the next four years and a senator whose vote could be critical in the coming years.

With so much on the line, NBC15 News will be tracking all of those races, as well as key sheriff’s races, a slew of school funding referenda, and even advisory votes on marijuana and abortion law in Wisconsin. All day Tuesday and throughout the night, we will be updating this blog with the latest election coverage.

POLLS OPEN

polls are OPEN here on Election Day ! Be sure to bring with you a photo ID as well as proof of residence if you still need to register

GOP eyes winning U.S. House Senate

Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day.

With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Among them are political newcomers to public office, including skeptics, deniers of the 2020 election and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump. They could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s once lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.

Tuesday brings the first major national elections since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement is warning of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party is laboring to hold on by the most tenuous of margins.

All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being contested. If Republican newcomers help the party seize control of the House, and possibly the Senate, the outcome will pose new challenges for Congress’ ability to govern.

- Associated Press; Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick

Trump Big Announcement

Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance.

Trump explained that he wanted “nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” even after he had sparked a frantic effort to hold him off after he had told people he was considering officially launching his next campaign Monday night at the rally.

-Associated Press, Jill Colvin

Tumultuous Campaign Season Ends

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden’s presidency.

With polls open, Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and that their hold on the U.S. Senate — once seen as more secure — has loosened. The party’s incumbent governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.

- Associated Press, Will Weissert

Wall-to-Wall Wisconsin coverage

Schools on the Ballot

There are 81 referendum questions regarding public schools on ballots around the state — including 24 districts in our viewing area.

Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview some of the referenda in the area, and what they mean. Dr. Bergstrom and Dr. Monogue break down what the referenda address specifically, and what’s at stake as we approach the midterm election on November 8.

Half of the Dane County School districts are asking for funding from their respective communities through referendum votes in November.

Final Campaign Numbers

The gubernatorial campaigns filed the final campaign finance reports before Election Day with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission last week. The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24.

Evers’ campaign reported nearly $37 million in spending so far in 2022, outspending his Republican challenger by $12.5 million on the year. During the latest filed period, the Tony for Wisconsin campaign has received over $6 million in contributions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and various other groups and organizations. The Michels’ campaign has spent nearly $25 million in the last seven months in the gubernatorial run. The Republican Party of Wisconsin and other committees, have also generated funding for the Michels’ campaign, contributing $3.3 million so far this year.

-Nick Viviani

Final MU Poll

The race for Wisconsin’s governor’s seat could not get any closer, literally. The final poll by Marquette University’s Law School found the top two candidates in a dead heat. Both Gov. Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels claimed support of 48% of likely voters going into Tuesday’s election. The poll ended a several month trend that saw the GOP candidate wipe away the seven-point edge Evers held over the summer.

Evers’ lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes, however, found some good news in the final poll, which showed him nearly erasing the six-point lead incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson had built. In the three-week gap between the October and early November results, Barnes had reduced his deficit to two points and now trailed by a 50-48 margin.

None of the four candidates proved particularly popular amongst voters. Three of them - Evers, Johnson, and Barnes -were all underwater in terms of favorability, MU found. The remaining candidate, Michels, did not fare much better, though, splitting those who had an opinion of him.

Candidate Favorable Unfavorable Tony Evers 44 46 Tim Michels 39 39 Ron Johnson 43 46 Mandela Barnes 40 44

- Nick Viviani

Voting Across the Aisle

Both Democrats and Republicans are confident they can win the November mid-term elections because they claim they have each poached voters from regions where, traditionally, they do not have a lot of support.

Political experts are skeptical and point to different factors making a difference. History has shown where a voter lives is a major factor in determining who they might vote for. Recently, voters in rural counties have supported more conservative candidates while voters in urban areas have backed liberal candidates.

Now the two main political parties say they are making inroads to attract voters from the other’s base.

Sneak Preview

All eyes are on the Badger State this week, with the race between incumbent Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes drawing national attention as one of the races that could help decide which parties will control the upper chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. Thirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs. Democrats need to win 14 to hold power, while Republicans need to take 22 seats to reclaim the majority. The battle is expected to be close with Wisconsin one of the likely deciding factors.

In Wisconsin, both parties are eyeing their own paths to power. Democrats look to hang onto Wisconsin’s top statewide elected positions, in the face of an assembly that will most certainly remain in GOP hands. Meanwhile, Republicans see a chance to take supermajorities in both chambers that would make overriding potential vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers, should he be reelected. A win by Evers opponent, Tim Michels, would likely give Republicans a clear path to implement their agenda.

-Nick Viviani

